Kremlin says peace in Ukraine is still a very long way off

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The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building in Moscow, Russia. File photo: REUTERS

The Kremlin on Saturday said that the US was in a hurry to clinch a peace deal to end the Ukraine war but that getting to any sort of agreement was a very long way off because the issues were so complicated and talks were basically on hold.

During four years of the deadliest European conflict since World War Two, Russian forces have so far been unable to take the whole of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces have been pushed back to a line of fortress cities.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine war and has cast his failure to do so as one of his biggest disappointments, though on Friday he announced a ceasefire from May 9 to May 11 that Russia and Ukraine agreed to.

“It is understandable that the American side is in a hurry,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“But the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is far too complex, and reaching a peace agreement is a very long way with complex details,” Peskov said.

Russian troops have been fighting in Ukraine for well over four years — longer than Soviet forces fought in World War Two, known as the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45 in Russia.

The Ukraine-Russia ceasefire would include a suspension of all “kinetic activity” and a swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I’d like to see a big extension,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “It could be.”

The Kremlin said the agreement was for three days and that negotiations were still paused.

“Negotiations will probably resume, but it is still unclear when,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said. “There was an agreement that the Victory Day ceasefire would last for three days: May 9, 10 and 11.”

Reuters