Sierra Leone to take in hundreds of West Africans deported by US, minister says

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The first flight of 25 so-called third-country deportees will arrive in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on May 20, foreign minister Timothy Kabba said. Photo: REUTERS

Sierra Leone has agreed to take in hundreds of West African migrants being deported by the US, its foreign minister told Reuters, the latest such deal by the Trump administration as it tries to accelerate removals.

The first flight of so-called third-country deportees will arrive in Sierra Leone on May 20, Timothy Kabba said, transporting 25 people from Senegal, Ghana, Guinea and Nigeria.

“Sierra Leone signed a third-country national agreement with the US to accept 300 Ecowas citizens from the US per year, with a maximum of 25 a month,” Kabba said, referring to the West African regional bloc.

The US has previously sent third-country deportees to African states, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Eswatini, drawing criticism from legal experts and rights groups over the legal basis for the transfers and the treatment of deportees sent to countries where they are not nationals.

Deportees to Africa have been forced home

Sierra Leone’s arrangement to accept only deportees from Ecowas countries is similar to Ghana’s. Reuters has previously reported on how deportees sent to Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and elsewhere on the continent have then been forced to return to their home countries despite receiving court-ordered protection in the US meant to prevent that from happening.

It is unclear whether the deportees sent to Sierra Leone will be allowed to stay there. A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Kabba did not say what Sierra Leone would get in return for taking in the deportees.

“It’s part of our bilateral relationship with the US to assist with its immigration policy,” he said.

In a report published in February, Democrats on the Senate foreign relations committee said the total cost of third-country removals was unknown but that more than $32m (R534m) had been sent directly to five countries — Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, El Salvador, Eswatini and Palau.

The US and Sierra Leone have been at odds on deportations before. In 2017, during the first Trump administration, Washington said the US embassy in Freetown would deny tourist and business visas to Sierra Leonean foreign ministry and immigration officials because the government was refusing to take in Sierra Leonean deportees.

The state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new agreement with Sierra Leone. The White House and the state department have previously said the deportations are lawful.

Reuters