WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda health emergency of international concern

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A man is carried from an ambulance as he arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak caused by the bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), citing evidence of cross-border transmission, rising case numbers, and significant uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak.

In a formal determination issued under the International Health Regulations (2005), the WHO’s director-general said the situation met the criteria for a global health emergency although it did not qualify as a pandemic emergency.

Pursuant to Article 12 of the International Health Regulations, the WHO director-general said the decision followed consultations with affected states and an assessment of scientific evidence, international spread risk and public health impact.

“The director-general of WHO is hereby determining that the Ebola disease caused by bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency,” the statement read.

The WHO also expressed appreciation for the co-operation of both governments.

“The director-general of WHO expresses his gratitude to the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda for their commitment to take necessary and vigorous actions to bring the event under control,” the statement said.

According to the WHO, the outbreak is already showing signs of regional spread with confirmed and suspected cases across multiple locations.

The organisation also said that as of May 16 2026, health authorities reported:

8 laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases in Ituri Province in the DRC;

80 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak;

Additional suspected clusters across Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu health zones;

2 confirmed cases in Kampala, Uganda, within 24 hours of each other;

The WHO also said that a separate suspected case in Kinshasa tested negative for the bundibugyo virus after confirmatory testing.

“The director-general has considered information provided by the states, parties, scientific principles, and the available scientific evidence,” the statement said, adding that the risk of international spread had already been demonstrated.

The WHO warned that unusual community deaths, alongside infections among healthcare workers, suggest possible gaps in infection prevention and control systems.

“At least four deaths among healthcare workers raise concerns regarding healthcare-associated transmission, gaps in infection prevention and control measures and the potential for amplification within health facilities,” the statement said.

The organisation also said the true scale of the outbreak remained uncertain due to limited epidemiological data, high positivity rates in initial testing and increasing reports of unexplained deaths.

The WHO said the outbreak was considered “extraordinary” due to several factors, including confirmed international spread between DRC and Uganda, high positivity rates in early testing (8 positive cases from 13 samples), increasing clusters of unexplained deaths, weak understanding of transmission links, high population mobility and ongoing insecurity in affected areas as well as the absence of approved vaccines or specific treatments for the bundibugyo strain

“The event is considered extraordinary,” the WHO said, warning that conditions resemble previous large outbreaks in the region.

The WHO director-general said an emergency committee will be convened urgently to advise on temporary recommendations for affected countries.

The organisation outlined extensive guidance for the DRC and Uganda, including the activation of emergency operations centres, enhanced surveillance and rapid response co-ordination.

Key recommendations include:

Expansion of contact tracing and surveillance systems;

Strengthening laboratory testing capacity;

Strict infection prevention and control measures in hospitals;

Establishment of specialised treatment centres near outbreak zones;

Risk communication campaigns with community leaders;

Safe and dignified burial protocols;

Cross-border screening at airports and land points;

Travel restrictions and border measures.

The WHO advised against unnecessary international travel of infected persons or contacts except for medical evacuation. It also recommended strict monitoring of contacts for up to 21 days.

However, the organisation warned against border closures, saying such measures were not scientifically justified.

“No country should close its borders or place any restrictions on travel and trade,” the statement said.

Neighbouring countries have been urged to strengthen surveillance systems, improve laboratory readiness and activate rapid response teams to detect and manage potential cases.

States with borders adjacent to affected regions were advised to prepare for immediate case identification and isolation, including emergency diagnostic capacity and trained health workers.

The WHO said the outbreak required urgent international co-operation to limit further spread and strengthen response systems.

The organisation also said that it would continue monitoring developments and updating guidance as more information becomes available following emergency committee deliberations.

TimesLIVE