Finnish divers aid search for Italians lost in Maldives cave

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Three Finnish cave divers will join efforts in the Maldives on Monday to try to find and recover the bodies of four Italian scuba divers who died in an accident in underwater caves, the DAN Europe divers’ network said.

The team arrived on Sunday, DAN Europe said in a statement, after the incident in the Vaavu Atoll, where the Italian divers had been exploring caves at a depth of 50m on Thursday.

The body of one of the Italian divers was recovered on Friday, the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said in a statement on Friday.

“The body was recovered from about 60m deep from inside a cave structure. It is assumed that the rest of the divers would also be inside this cave, which is about 200 feet [about 60m] in length,” the statement said.

The Finnish divers — Sami Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund and Patrik Grönqvist — will work with the MNDF and other officials.

A MNDF diver taking part in the search, Sgt-Maj Mohamed Mahudhee, died on Saturday from decompression illness, prompting the MNDF to temporarily suspend the recovery effort which has been taking place in rough weather and sea conditions.

Reuters