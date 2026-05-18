German minister sees G7 as key to ending Iran conflict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German finance minister Lars Klingbeil will travel to Paris to join a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers on Monday and Tuesday. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

The Group of Seven countries is the right forum for discussing how to bring a lasting end to the war in Iran, which, along with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, poses a serious threat to the global economy, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday.

Klingbeil will travel to Paris to join a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers on Monday and Tuesday.

“Our path as Europeans remains clear: We rely on co-operation rather than confrontation,” Klingbeil said. “We rely on partnerships, reliability, open trade, and the strength of the rule of law.”

The minister said recent crises had underlined the need for Germany and Europe to become more independent and resilient, particularly in raw materials, energy and supply chains.

He said there would also be talks in Paris with finance ministers from Brazil, India, South Korea and Kenya in a push to broaden international partnerships.

The minister also said Germany would not allow the Middle East crisis to distract from Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Klingbeil is scheduled to sign a double taxation agreement in Paris with his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.

“This strengthens economic exchange and creates legal certainty,” he said.

Reuters