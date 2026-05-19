At least two dead, four injured in southern Spain shooting

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The two people who died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting. Stock photo

At least two people were killed and four others injured overnight in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido, police said on Tuesday, adding a suspect had been arrested.

The two people who died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a civil guard police spokesperson said, without giving more details.

Two of the injured are under 18, El Pais newspaper reported.

Reuters