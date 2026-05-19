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At least two dead, four injured in southern Spain shooting

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A family has shared their heartbreak over a young woman's murder, allegedly by her husband.
The two people who died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting. Stock photo (123RF/ fergregory)

At least two people were killed and four others injured overnight in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido, police said on Tuesday, adding a suspect had been arrested.

The two people who died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a civil guard police spokesperson said, without giving more details.

Two of the injured are under 18, El Pais newspaper reported.

Reuters

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