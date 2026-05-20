Airport shut in Lithuania after drone threat warning

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A person holds a Sting interceptor drone by the Ukrainian company Wild Hornets at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on March 16 2026. File photo.

Lithuania on Wednesday issued an “air danger” warning asking people to take shelter and suspended traffic at the capital’s airport amid fears of drones violating the country’s airspace.

“Immediately take shelter in a safe place, take care of your close ones, await new recommendations,” Lithuania’s army said in a message sent to people in capital Vilnius.

It was not immediately clear how widely the statement was distributed.

A warning was also issued in the Vilnius parliament building.

“Due to the risk of air attack, we ask all persons in the building to go to the nearest shelter,” said an announcement on parliament’s intercom.

Lithuania’s national crisis management centre earlier said it had issued an alert in response to a drone in neighbouring Belarus that was seen flying towards Lithuania, adding the drone’s origin had not been confirmed.

A Nato fighter jet on Tuesday shot down a suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia, the Baltic country said, the latest in a series of airspace violations in the region amid frequent Ukrainian attacks on neighbouring Russia.

Reuters