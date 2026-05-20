Former Cuban president Raul Castro charged with murder in US

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Former US president Barack Obama (centre) listens to former Cuban president Raul Castro next to former US First Lady Michelle Obama as they attend a baseball exhibition game in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016.

Former Cuban president Raul Castro has been indicted in the United States on murder charges, court records showed on Wednesday, in a major escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign against the island’s communist government.

The indictment against Castro, returned in federal court in Miami on April 23, charges him with one count of conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts of destruction of aircraft, court records show. Five other people are also named as defendants in the case.

The charges stemmed from a 1996 incident in which Cuban jets shot down planes operated by a group of Cuban exiles, US acting attorney-general Todd Blanche said at an event in downtown Miami on Wednesday to honour victims of the incident.

“My message today is clear: the United States and President Trump does not and will not forget its citizens,” Blanche said to applause in a packed auditorium of government officials and Cuban Americans in Miami.

Cuba’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Castro, 94, last appeared in public in Cuba earlier this month, and there is no evidence that he has since left the island or that the government would allow him to be extradited.

Cuba's former president Raul Castro watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1 2025. REUTERS/Norlys Perez/File Photo/File Photo (Norlys Perez)

The indictment comes as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a regime change in Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

Trump in a statement earlier on Wednesday called Cuba a “rogue state harbouring hostile foreign military” and framed his administration’s actions regarding the Caribbean island as part of a broader effort to expand US influence in the Western Hemisphere.

“From the shores of Havana to the banks of the Panama Canal, we will drive out the forces of lawlessness and crime and foreign encroachment,” Trump said at a Coast Guard Academy event in New London, Connecticut.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that the island does not represent a threat.

The indictment marks a new low in relations between the longtime Cold War rivals.

After taking power, Fidel Castro struck an alliance with the Soviet Union, then seized US -owned businesses and properties. The US has since maintained an economic embargo on the nation of about 10 million.

The two sides have talked intermittently over the years. Diplomatic relations briefly improved during former Democratic President Barack Obama’s second term, but Trump, a Republican, has taken a harder line.

Rubio offers $100m in aid

Members of Miami’s large Cuban American community gathered outside the city’s Freedom Tower ahead of the ceremony.

“We all hoped for a long time, for many years, that this would happen,” said Bobby Ramirez, a 62-year-old musician who left Cuba in 1971 when he was seven years old.

The ceremony is taking place on the anniversary of the end of a four-year US military occupation of Cuba on May 20, 1902, which itself followed centuries of Spanish colonial rule. Cuba’s government does not consider the date to mark the country’s independence day, arguing that it remained subservient to Washington until the 1959 revolution.

In a post on X, Diaz-Canel said that in Cuban history, May 20 signified “intervention, interference, dispossession, frustration.”

Under Trump, the US has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worst crisis in decades.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, as he departs the White House for Florida, in Washington, DC, US, on March 20, 2026. Picture: REUTERS (Nathan Howard)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Wednesday offered Cuba $100m in aid, and blamed Cuba’s leaders for shortages of electricity, food and fuel. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called that offer cynical, citing the “devastating effect” of the economic blockade.

Trump has said Cuba ‘is next’

Born in 1931, Raul Castro was a key figure alongside his older brother in the guerrilla war that toppled US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

He helped defeat the US-organised Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, and served as defence minister for decades. He succeeded his brother as president in 2008 and stepped down in 2018, but remains a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Cuban politics.

He was defence minister at the time of the 1996 incident.

The two small planes that were shot down were being flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a group of Miami-based Cuban exile pilots who said their mission was to search for Cuban rafters fleeing the island.

All four men aboard were killed. Portraits of the four were displayed behind Blanche as he spoke in Miami’s Freedom Tower, which served as a refugee centre for Cubans in the 1960s.

The Cuban government has argued the strike was a legitimate response to the planes intruding on Cuban airspace. Fidel Castro said Cuba’s military had acted on “standing orders” to down planes entering Cuban airspace. He said Raul Castro did ⁠not give ​a specific order to shoot the planes.

The US condemned the attack and imposed sanctions. The justice department charged three Cuban military officers in 2003 but they were never extradited.

The International Civil Aviation Organization later concluded the shootdown took place over international waters.

The filing of the criminal case against a US adversary like Castro recalls the earlier drug-trafficking indictment of imprisoned former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Havana’s.

The Trump administration cited that indictment as a justification for the January 3 raid on Caracas by the US military in which Maduro was captured and brought to New York to face the charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump in March threatened that Cuba “is next” after Venezuela. Diaz-Canel said on Monday that any US military action against Cuba would lead to a “bloodbath.”

Reuters