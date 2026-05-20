Germany to deploy Patriot missiles to Turkey in June, Ankara says

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The Patriot system is pictured behind barbed wire at a Turkish military base in Kahramanmaras on January 31 2013. A second pair of Patriot missile batteries being sent by Nato countries to defend Turkey against possible attack from Syria are now operational, a German security official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey said on Wednesday that Germany would send it a Patriot missile defence system for a six-month deployment from June to replace a system deployed as part of Nato measures in southeast Turkey to bolster air defences amid the war in Iran.

In March, Ankara said a US Patriot system was deployed to southeast Turkey, near a Nato radar base, in the face of missile threats from Iran. Nato defences shot down four ballistic missiles launched from Iran during the war.

“In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defence system currently deployed in our country, one of the two additional Patriot systems deployed by Nato due to the conflicts between the US, Israel, and Iran will be replaced by a German system,” the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

“This replacement is planned to be completed in June, and the system is expected to remain operational for approximately six months,” it said, adding security evaluations will continue in co-ordination with allies.

Turkey, which has Nato’s second-largest army, has in recent years taken steps to reduce its reliance on external suppliers in the defence industry. However, despite its efforts, it still lacks comprehensive air defences and relies on Nato systems deployed in the region for support.

Reuters