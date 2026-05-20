Mango founder’s son named suspect in father’s death

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Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of the Mango fashion group, Isak Andic, arrives at court in Martorell, Spain, escorted by police on May 19 2026, where he is expected to be questioned after being detained as part of an investigation into the death of his father, who was killed in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona in December 2024.

The son of Isak Andic, founder of fashion group Mango, was named by a judge in Barcelona on Tuesday as a suspect in an investigation into his father’s death in a 2024 cliff-top fall.

Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested and questioned by police in Catalonia, then brought to court in handcuffs, where the judge set bail of €1m (about R19.4m) and required him to hand over his passport.

He left the court after making bail, but cannot leave the region and is required to report to the court once a week.

Isak Andic died after falling more than 100m from a cliff while hiking with his son near Barcelona in December 2024. His death was initially treated as an accident.

Judge Raquel Nieto Galvan said in a statement after the court hearing that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

In her writ, she cited evidence pointing to a poor relationship between the two; a possible financial motive; prior planning and study of the scene; an “autopsy that practically rules out slipping or stumbling”; and discrepancies in the suspect’s statements, among other factors “that could implicate JA in the death of his father”.

The Andic family said in a statement that he was innocent.

“There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found,” it said.

In a statement, defence lawyer Cristobal Martell called the homicide theory inconsistent.

“But above all, it is painful. It stigmatises an innocent man. Now the real process begins, and the truth and his innocence will shine through.”

A spokesperson for the family said Mango’s vice-chairperson, Jonathan Andic, would continue to co-operate with authorities and called for the principle of the presumption of innocence to be respected.

Isak Andic, who was born in Istanbul, moved to Catalonia in the northeast of Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. He built it into a global group seen as a rival to Zara.

At the time of his death, he was non-executive chairperson of Mango with a net worth of $4.5bn, according to Forbes.

Jonathan Andic and his two sisters jointly own 95% of Mango, with 5% owned by Toni Ruiz, its CEO since 2020.

Ruiz became chairperson of the board, replacing Isak Andic in January 2025 after his death. Jonathan Andic, who previously worked in Mango’s retail operations, was named vice-chairperson.

Mango declined to comment on the arrest.

Reuters