Russia says it will support Cuba as US tightens ‘noose’

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'We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period,' Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters. File photo.

Russia said on Thursday it will provide active support to Cuba, despite attempts by the US to intimidate and tighten the “sanctions noose” around the Communist‑run island republic.

The US announced murder charges against former president Raúl Castro on Wednesday, a major escalation in Washington’s campaign against Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

“We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“We reaffirm our full solidarity with Cuba and strongly condemn any attempts at gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures, threats and blackmail.”

Zakharova gave no details of the support Russia would provide, but said the US was showing its “intolerance towards any form of dissent and a cynical embodiment of the revived Monroe Doctrine”.

The Monroe Doctrine is a foundational US foreign policy articulated by president James Monroe in 1823. It declared the Western Hemisphere was off-limits to further European colonisation or interference, framing any intervention in the Americas by foreign powers as a potentially hostile act against the US.

Reuters