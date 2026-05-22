Fireballs and green orbs: US releases second batch of declassified UFO files

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A football-shaped body reported by the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2024 is seen as part of a series of documents of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) released by the US defence department on May 8. REUTERS/

The US defence department has released a second batch of previously classified files on alleged UFO sightings, including references to people reporting unexplained green orbs, discs and fireballs.

At the order of President Donald Trump, the first batch was made public on May 8. He is the latest president to release US government reports on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a disclosure process that began in the late 1970s.

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the documents, photos and videos of what are officially known as “unidentified anomalous phenomena” had long fuelled speculation.

“It’s time the US people see it for themselves,” he said in a statement.

One of the 222 files released on Friday contains 116 pages of documentation relating to a series of reported sightings and investigations near a top-secret facility in Sandia, New Mexico, from 1948 to 1950.

“This file contains 209 sightings of ‘green orbs’, ‘discs’, and ‘fireballs’ reported near the military base,” the defence department said.

Experts said the first batch contained new videos of known sightings but gave no conclusive evidence of alien technology or extraterrestrial life.

Reuters