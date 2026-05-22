Man jailed for shouting death threats at Jews in London

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Tavius Jean-Charles, 36, made repeated threats to six victims between October 2025 and March 2026, with the incidents occurring near synagogues in an area of north London with a large Jewish community, police said. File photo.

A man arrested for shouting “I will kill you Jews”, who then threatened to blow up Jewish schools an hour after being released from custody, was jailed in a London court on Friday after admitting to antisemitic hate crimes.

Tavius Jean-Charles, 36, made repeated threats to six victims between October 2025 and March 2026, with the incidents occurring near synagogues in an area of north London with a large Jewish community, police said.

He was reported to detectives after he was observed shouting death threats on March 16 and arrested a week later. Shortly after being released by police, he was heard saying into his phone: “It would be good if we blew up one of their schools.”

He pleaded guilty last month to seven racially aggravated public order offences and one count of racially aggravated criminal damage, and on Friday was jailed for five years at Southwark crown court.

London has seen a spate of antisemitic attacks in recent months, including the stabbing of two Jewish men and many arson incidents.

Prosecutors have promised to bring those responsible to justice quicker with faster charging decisions and speedier evidence gathering.

Reuters