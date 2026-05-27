British brands demand fair play against Chinese online giants

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Small e-commerce parcels from international online retailers such as Temu and Shein will be taxed at large package rates in an effort to level the playing field for local retailers. File photo.

British retailers, including Next and Marks & Spencer, have called for a £2.60 (R57.14) customs duty to urgently be imposed on low-value parcels from overseas to close a tax loophole that benefits online players such as China’s Shein.

UK retailers have been squeezed by rapidly growing ultra-low cost platforms including Shein, Temu, AliExpress and more recently Amazon Haul, which send packages directly from factories in China to shoppers’ doorsteps, benefiting from a customs waiver on parcels worth less than £135 .(R2,967).

Last November the UK government said it would start charging customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels from March 2029 “at the latest” and began a consultation.

That puts Britain well behind the EU, which plans a €3 (R57.10) charge from July, and the US, the biggest market for Shein and Temu, which ended its customs waiver, dubbed “de minimis”, on parcels worth less than $800 (R13,077) in August.

Government must move faster, say UK retailers

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves, 16 UK retailers — also including Primark, Argos, Asos, Kingfisher and Currys — said the government needed to speed-up the process.

“There is an urgent need to act now,” the letter said, noting low value imports trade increased by more than 50% between 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

“We urge you to accelerate the implementation of customs reform, with meaningful progress delivered by peak 2026 trading.”

The letter said if that is not possible, the government must follow the EU in bringing in an interim measure in the form of a flat charge per parcel.

“This would begin to restore fair competition between UK retailers and overseas sellers, to the ultimate benefit of UK consumers.”

Reuters