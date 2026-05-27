Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain, WHO says

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The number of cases of Hantavirus on a cruise ship in Spain has risen to 13 Picture: REUTERS/Ricci Shryock

The number of cases of hantavirus linked to a cruise ship at the centre of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

“Spain reported a new case among the passengers who are in quarantine, which brings the total number of cases to 13,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

Among them, three have died, but there have been no new deaths since May 2, Ghebreyesus said.

“The situation remains stable. Passengers who got sick are receiving needed care, while others remain in quarantine,” he said.

In the last two weeks all remaining passengers, crew members and medical staff disembarked the MV Hondius luxury liner at the centre of the outbreak.

Hantaviruses are rodent-borne viruses that can infect people and cause illness. The WHO estimates there are 10,000 to 100,000 human cases globally each year, ​with severity varying by strain.

Reuters