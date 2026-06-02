US gunman kills six family members, then himself in Iowa, police say

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A gunman killed six members of his family and took his own life during a spate of shootings on Monday in the eastern Iowa city of Muscatine, US police said.

A preliminary investigation into the gun violence indicated the shootings “stemmed from a domestic-related dispute”, the Muscatine Police Department said in a statement, although no mention was made of precisely what may have precipitated the bloodshed.

Four of the victims were found shot to death inside a residence, by police officers responding to the first reports of gunfire shortly after noon local time.

Although the suspected killer had fled the scene before officers arrived, he was quickly identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, and was located on the city’s riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge, police chief Anthony Kies said during a news briefing.

While officers were talking to him, he took his own life, police said.

After information surfaced indicating there may have been additional victims, police found the bodies of two other men McFarland was believed to have shot — one in a nearby home and another at a business.

All the victims were believed to be family members of the gunman, Kies said. They were not publicly identified. An ABC television affiliate reported that at least two of the victims were children.

The police chief told reporters that McFarland had a previous criminal record, but he declined to elaborate.

Reuters