Mexico’s popular former president blasts Trump as US ties hit low

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds no official power in Mexico, but he retains significant political influence, and his remarks amount to a forceful show of support for President Claudia Sheinbaum, his political protégé. Picture: HECTOR VIVAS/GETTY IMAGES

Former Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused Washington on Wednesday of employing “interventionist and unscrupulous practices” to bolster Mexico’s right-wing opposition and weaken his leftist political movement.

The remarks come amid escalating tension between the US and Mexico, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who López Obrador praised as the “best president Mexico has had in our time”.

One of Mexico’s most popular political figures, López Obrador has largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office in 2024, but that changed with his forceful rebuke of US President Donald Trump posted on X on Wednesday.

Trump had changed since his first term, López Obrador said in his five-page letter, describing the president then as co-operative, pragmatic and open to dialogue.

“Speaking from what I personally experienced and can prove, the Trump of today is different from the one I dealt with,” he wrote.

He blamed Trump’s transformation on what he called “false friends and advisers, internal and external, who have led him into vile and sinister adventures”.

López Obrador holds no official power, but he retains significant political influence, and his remarks amount to a forceful show of support for Sheinbaum, his political protégé.

Mexican and US officials could not be immediately reached for comment about López Obrador’s remarks.

After more than a year of co-operative, if often strained, relations with Washington, Sheinbaum has sharpened her rhetoric in recent days, stepping up calls to defend national sovereignty.

The US justice department’s April indictment of 10 Mexican officials over alleged drug trafficking ties has emerged as a particular sore point in relations.

López Obrador accused US officials of seeking to undermine Mexico’s ruling Morena party, which he founded, under the guise of combating migration and narco-terrorism. “For the good of all, may the other Trump return,” he said.

Reuters