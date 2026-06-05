Why Donald Trump’s push to save the US coal sector might fail

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US President Donald Trump holds the award received from the Washington Coal Club during an event promoting coal-powered energy sources, in the White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump’s push to revive the domestic coal sector taps into a potent mix of energy security, industrial policy and electoral politics. But the data show that coal’s decline is being driven by structural forces that are unlikely to reverse.

That means that even if the administration directs tens of millions of dollars toward coal producers and utilities, the most likely outcome is a misallocation of taxpayer funds, higher emissions and increased electricity costs for consumers.

Here are four ways efforts to prop up coal may ultimately backfire:

Stubbornly unfavourable economics

Why this could backfire: subsidising coal runs counter to market fundamentals, leaving taxpayers to support an uncompetitive industry while pushing up power costs.

Coal’s share of US electricity generation dropped from nearly 60% in 2000 to about 16% in 2025. The primary driver has been the rapid rise of natural gas, which is cheaper, more energy-dense, and easier to transport.

While coal advocates often cite environmental regulations as the main culprit, market behaviour tells a clearer story: no US utility has attempted to build a new coal-fired power plant in over a decade.

Over the same period, numerous gas-fired plants have been constructed, reflecting far stronger economics and operational advantages.

The gap is evident in the levelised cost of energy. Power from a new coal plant is estimated at roughly $115 per megawatt hour (MWh), compared with about $64/MWh for a comparable gas facility, data from Lazard shows.

Faced with that disparity, utilities focused on minimising costs for customers have little incentive to choose coal.

Existing coal plants face even worse economics due to age, maintenance costs, and inefficiency. Government subsidies can prolong their operation, but only by extending the life of assets that are already economically obsolete.

Complex and risky construction

Why this could backfire: Coal plants are harder and slower to build, making them prone to delays and cost overruns even with policy support.

Modern combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants are relatively simple and fast to construct. Coal plants, by contrast, require massive boilers, extensive fuel-handling systems, and specialised storage infrastructure.

Gas plants can tap directly into existing pipeline networks and burn fuel with minimal preprocessing. Coal facilities must manage large volumes of solid fuel, requiring transport, crushing, storage yards and elaborate combustion systems.

They also require costly emissions-control technologies and ash disposal systems, adding both capital expense and regulatory complexity. Land requirements are typically much larger as well.

Compounding the problem is an industry-wide loss of expertise. After decades of prioritising gas over coal, few utilities or contractors have recent experience building coal plants. This raises execution risks, increasing the likelihood of delays and unexpected costs.

Together, these factors make coal projects slower, more expensive, and less predictable — weakening their appeal even in a policy-favoured environment.

Logistical burdens

Why this could backfire: Coal’s heavy transportation and handling requirements add ongoing costs and can trigger local opposition.

Coal is far more cumbersome to move than natural gas. Pipelines allow gas to be transported cheaply and continuously, while coal must be hauled by rail, truck or barge.

While US coal does reach Asian markets — India has been a notable buyer — these flows are typically opportunistic, driven by short-term pricing dynamics rather than long-term dependence

According to the US Energy Information Administration, roughly 1.14 pounds of coal are needed to generate 1KwH of electricity. A 1GW coal plant can consume about 9,000 tonnes of coal per day — the equivalent of a full freight train with about 90 cars.

An equivalent gas plant, by contrast, would use roughly 170-million cubic feet of natural gas daily, a volume that can flow seamlessly through existing infrastructure.

Expanding coal power would therefore require not only new plants but also significant investments in rail capacity, storage facilities and handling systems. These additional requirements raise costs and create potential bottlenecks.

They also introduce local challenges. Increased rail traffic, noise, dust, and land use can provoke opposition from communities, making projects harder to approve and sustain.

These logistical and social constraints further erode coal’s competitiveness.

Limited export upside

Why this could backfire: export strategies may fall short because key overseas markets produce their own coal or are shifting away from it.

Part of the coal revival strategy includes boosting export capacity, including proposals for a gateway linking Wyoming production to ports on the US West Coast aimed at supplying Asia.

However, Asia already dominates global coal production. Countries such as China, India and Indonesia collectively account for more than 80% of global supply. The region also leads in exports, indicating a structural orientation toward supplying rather than importing coal.

While US coal does reach Asian markets — India has been a notable buyer — these flows are typically opportunistic, driven by short-term pricing dynamics rather than long-term dependence.

India itself relies heavily on domestic coal and is investing in alternative energy sources.

As a result, large-scale export infrastructure risks being underused or becoming stranded if demand fails to materialise. Publicly backed projects could end up generating limited returns while locking in significant upfront costs.

Coal crux

Taken together, these factors point to a fundamental mismatch between policy ambition and economic reality.

Government intervention may slow coal’s decline at the margins, but it cannot overturn the structural forces that have made it less competitive than alternatives.

Instead, subsidies risk prolonging the life of ageing infrastructure, encouraging costly new projects with uncertain returns, and backing export strategies with limited long-term demand.

What may appear politically attractive in the short term could ultimately prove economically self-defeating.

Reuters