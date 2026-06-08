Iran blames US for latest exchanges of fire with Israel

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People ride near a banner with an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran on June 7 2026. Picture:

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Overnight exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel will only worsen an already “chaotic diplomatic process” with the US, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding Tehran was exchanging messages with Washington in an atmosphere of “extreme suspicion”.

Baghaei said Israel’s actions in Lebanon, whether carried out with US knowledge and consent, were aimed at sabotaging diplomacy. He said Washington, as a party to the April 8 ceasefire, bore direct responsibility for any violations, including attacks attributed to Israel, and the world should be concerned about a broader regional conflict.

“The US bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime [Israel] takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against Iran.”

The visit by Pakistan’s interior minister to Tehran on Sunday was part of efforts to continue indirect exchanges with Washington, he said.

Separately, Baghaei said Iran would respond to any resolution against it at this week’s meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors.

The US bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime [Israel] takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against Iran — Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei

He accused International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi of disregarding the realities of the conflict and holding biased political views that harmed the agency’s legitimacy.

Reuters