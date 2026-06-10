World

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman charged with 19 more offences over mass shooting

Police say the attack that killed 15 people was inspired by Islamic State

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The attack stunned a nation known for its strict gun laws, prompting renewed calls for tighter ⁠controls ​and more decisive action to combat antisemitism. File photo (BIANCA DE MARCHI)

A man accused of committing one of Australia’s worst mass shootings, at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach last December, has been charged with 19 additional offences.

Police say the attack that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration was inspired by Islamic State.

They initially charged Naveed Akram with 59 offences in the days after the shooting, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and a terror offence.

Akram’s lawyer, Leonie Gittani, told a court in Sydney on Wednesday that 19 additional charges had been filed, according to reports in local media.

Court records showed the new charges included 10 counts of shooting with intent to murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Akram, 24, has yet to enter a plea.

His ​father, Sajid Akram, 50, whom authorities also accused of carrying out ​the shooting, was shot dead by police at the scene.

The attack stunned a nation known for its strict gun laws, prompting renewed calls for tighter ⁠controls ​and more decisive action to combat antisemitism.

Australia has also launched ​a government-backed inquiry into antisemitism and social cohesion and the findings are due by December.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

Private school fees fight heads to court after pupils locked out of classes

3

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against Mexico

4

Specialised police units roped in to help solve Joburg massacre

5

12 people gunned down in Joburg, shooters dropped off in Cleveland area

Related Articles