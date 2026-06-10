Homes set alight in Belfast, Ireland during anti-immigrant protests after knife attack

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A car burns in east Belfast during a protest after a knife attack on June 8 left a man seriously injured and prompted police to declare a critical incident in Northern Ireland on June 9 2026.

Masked men burnt families out of their homes in Belfast in a wave of anti-immigrant violence on Tuesday night after a Sudanese man was charged over a knife attack, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said.

Hundreds of protesters, many with their faces covered, attacked police and burnt vehicles in locations across Northern Ireland after a video of the knife attack, which left one person with serious neck and head wounds, went viral.

A number of homes could be seen burning in the city on Tuesday night. Video broadcast by the BBC showed police helping a family escape from a burning house.

“There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight,” O’Neill said in a statement. “Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.”

‘Sickening’ attack triggers violence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the knife attack, which took place in north Belfast late on Monday night, as “sickening”.

The attack, which is currently not being treated as terrorism, comes at a time of heightened tensions in Britain after the murder of a student who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer, a Sikh man, falsely alleged a racist attack.

It also follows repeated protests about immigration, with populist parties saying Britain’s asylum policy had allowed dangerous men into the country. There was anti-immigrant rioting in Northern Ireland last year amid anger over an alleged sexual assault.

Vehicles burnt across the city

Masked youths gathered at points across Belfast early on Tuesday night, with police responding by deploying armoured vehicles. Protesters set fire to a number of vehicles across the city, including a bus in east Belfast.

The BBC reported a crowd of 100 men kicked in doors and broke windows of homes on a street in east Belfast.

“They’re getting put out because they’re black,” Pastor Jack McKee told the BBC after attacks on homes in the north of the city.

The suspect in the stabbing, a 30-year-old Sudanese national, was charged on Tuesday night with attempted murder, possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place and threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Belfast magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered significant injuries to his eyes and slash wounds to his face and back during the “brutal” attack with a kitchen knife found at the scene, Northern Ireland’s assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson said.

Footage showed members of the public trying to fight off the attacker before police arrived, and they were credited by senior officers with saving the man’s life.

Northern Ireland’s main political party leaders jointly condemned the attack, calling it “horrific”, and also called for calm, saying disturbances would only damage their communities.

Reuters