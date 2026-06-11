World

Pentagon locked down after ‘hazardous materials’ found

Shelter-in-place order and several floors closed after ‘air quality issues’ cause alarm

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The Pentagon logo. Picture: (Alexander Drago)

Firefighters were investigating a hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon on Thursday, Arlington County fire and rescue officials said in a post on X.

The building was under lockdown with people evacuated from several floors, CNN reported, citing unidentified sources. It said emergency responders were wearing full gas masks and chemical protection suits.

“The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an email.

“The department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

Floors two to five were locked down, as well as some corridors, CNN reported.

The five-sided Pentagon building, hit during the September 11 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks, is one of the world’s largest office buildings.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

Mexico v Bafana, World Cup opening ceremony and kickoff — all you need to know

3

Cartrack offers to pay funeral costs of employee who died at work

4

Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup opener

5

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Wait finally over as tournament kicks off at Azteca

Related Articles