Trump says Iran’s leaked deal terms are untrue

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US President Donald Trump said Iran’s leaked comments on a deal with the US do not represent what has been agreed to in writing. Picture: REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

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US President Donald Trump denied on Friday that the US has made major concessions to Iran and a senior US official called an emerging pact “performance-based”, with Tehran getting no frozen assets until its part of the agreement is fulfilled.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Iran’s leaked comments on a deal with the US do not represent what has been agreed to in writing.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Iran’s version of the deal as outlined by the IRNA news agency said the US will release part of Iran’s frozen assets immediately after the deal is signed with the remainder freed gradually during further negotiations.

It says Iran’s nuclear programme remains untouched.

The senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that under the agreement Iran’s nuclear material “will be destroyed and removed” and its nuclear programme will be dismantled.

What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! — US President, Donald Trump

Iran is believed to possess 408kg of highly enriched uranium.

“None of their money released until they perform. Strait of Hormuz will be open. No Iran funding of terrorist groups,” the official said.

“This is what they have agreed to. This is a performance-based deal.”

Trump said on Thursday he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.

Terms of the deal as described on Friday by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Friday that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran’s oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. Iran says it is not seeking one.

This is what they have agreed to. This is a performance-based deal. — A senior US official

The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.

Reuters