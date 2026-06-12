US-Iran talks stall over frozen funds and blockades

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US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account on May 24 that any deal he secured with Iran 'will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of cash, and a clear and open path to a nuclear weapon'. File photo

Efforts to reach an interim deal to end hostilities between Iran and the US have intensified, Iranian and western sources told Reuters on Thursday, despite strikes launched by both sides, with the warring parties discussing how to release frozen Iranian funds.

The sources said Iran and the US were exchanging messages over details of a memorandum of understanding amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Three Iranian sources said a political understanding had been reached, but some issues remained to be discussed in detail, including a mechanism for the release of tens of billions of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

“Iran wants $6bn to $12bn (R98bn to R195bn) of its frozen funds to be released to Tehran, while Washington wants to release funds in stages for humanitarian goods and rejects returning funds to Iran outright,” said one of the Iranian sources.

Another Iranian official said discussions continued over the amount of frozen assets to be released immediately and a guaranteed timetable for the payment of the remaining $12bn of Iran’s funds within a 60-day period.

A senior European official said: “Talks are focusing very precisely on the technical details and the financial amount. In short, the level of liquidity available to Iran.”

A US source familiar with the matter also confirmed messages were being exchanged, and that a political understanding had been reached but the mechanism around frozen funds was being ironed out.

The White House and Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on this story.

The framework of an interim deal would centre on a temporary easing of Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz and phased access through the waterway, while ending a US blockade on Iranian ports. Unresolved ​questions over Tehran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be left for future talks.

War has reached ‘dead end’

For its own survival, the clerical establishment’s priority is not a comprehensive settlement but a framework that can restore minimum breathing space for the country by unlocking its frozen assets and ending the war, the Iranian sources said.

The US and Iran traded air attacks on Thursday for a second straight day, and US President Donald Trump threatened more strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

However, one of the Iranian sources said the military action between the two sides had reached an impasse with neither side able to break the stalemate.

“This war, from a military standpoint, is a dead end. The Americans could not achieve their goals by attacking Iran. There has been progress in negotiations,” he said. “The recent military confrontations could be preparations for announcing an agreement. Of course, anything is possible, even a return to full-scale war.”

Trump wants better deal than 2015

Trump has repeatedly said a deal is close, while also threatening to intensify bombing.

Analysts have said he was concerned how any agreement with Iran compared to the nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and world powers, when former US president Barack Obama was in office. Trump criticised the deal, including financial terms offered to Iran. He pulled the US out in 2018 when he was in office.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account on May 24 that any deal he secured with Iran “will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of cash, and a clear and open path to a nuclear weapon”.

The US blockade on Iran’s ports and Tehran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz have sustained mutual pressure, driving up economic costs while leaving the risk of renewed ​fighting unresolved.

Another Iranian source said Tehran wanted to get the US naval blockade lifted, citing economic strains.

Iran, for various reasons — especially economic pressures and a population exhausted by war and uncertainty — seeks an end to a “no war, no peace” situation, the sources said.

“We must get out of this state of neither war nor peace. War is certainly not in Iran’s interest,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday. “But that does not mean that if the US commits aggression against our territory, we will surrender or back down. They can dream on.”

Reuters