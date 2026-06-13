Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Centre in predawn operation

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Hundreds of people watch crews prepare to remove US President Donald Trump’s name from the John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts in the early hours of the morning, well after the deadline set by a federal judge, in Washington, DC, US, on June 13 2026. Trump added his name to the centre in December 2025, but a federal judge ruled the addition a violation of the statute that created the Centre as a memorial to former president John F Kennedy. Picture: NurPhoto

Workers stripped US President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Centre early on Saturday, less than six months after it went up, complying with a judge’s ruling that the performing arts landmark cannot be renamed without an act of Congress.

The work began at about 1.20am (5.20am GMT), hours after the department of justice (DOJ) said the government would miss the court-ordered deadline of 11.59pm on Friday to take Trump’s name off the Washington venue created a half-century ago to honour an assassinated president.

The centre’s board, which Trump chairs, voted in December to rename it The Donald J Trump and The John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts. Workers began affixing his name to the building the next day.

Removal follows missed deadline, court filings

After erecting scaffolding late on Friday, workers draped tarps over the temporary structure in the predawn hours and were seen removing letters at about 3.10am in an operation that took about 30 minutes.

Late on Friday, the DOJ said in a court filing it would miss the deadline because of thunderstorms that could pose safety risks for the workers, seeking a 12-hour extension.

Democratic US Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who brought the lawsuit that forced Trump’s name to be removed, called the request to extend the two-week-old deadline “inexcusable” and part of “a pattern of non-compliance”, according to the DOJ filing.

The centre opened in 1971 as a memorial to Kennedy, a Democrat assassinated in 1963. Trump, a Republican, has packed its board of trustees with allies since resuming office last year.

Hours before the DOJ filing, a federal judge in Washington declined the department’s request to pause an order to remove Trump’s name.

US district judge Christopher Cooper said he would not lift the order while a federal appeals court considers his ruling that only Congress could rename the venue. The administration appealed that order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which also rejected the government’s request for a pause on Friday.

The White House and the Kennedy Centre did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cooper ruled on May 29 that only Congress could rename the arts centre. His order required Trump’s name to be removed from the building’s facade, its website and other materials.

In urging the appeals court to pause the order, the DOJ said: “It does not make sense to alter the Centre’s name and signage now, only to potentially revert the name again after what should be a successful appeal.”

Trump in February announced a two-year closure of the centre for a major renovation. He has made a broader push to reshape Washington’s monumental core, including plans for a ​75m arch and an 8,361m² ballroom on the site of the East Wing of the White ​House, which Trump had demolished in October.

Reuters