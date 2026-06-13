Ukraine drone strike kills one, sparks fire in Russian port of Temryuk

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A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a ​sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in ‌the Krasnodar region. Picture: Reuters

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A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Saturday on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s military and the SBU security service said that Ukrainian drones hit several targets in Russia during overnight attacks — the oil and gas terminal in the Russian Krasnodar region and also an oil processing and pumping facility in the Volgograd region.

Ukraine continues to pummel Russia’s energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the four-year Ukraine war have stalled.

Ukrainian drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal in the Russian Krasnodar region, striking five fuel tanks and also two oil loading stands, the SBU security service said.

It said fires were burning in the area of the Tamanneftegaz freight transport depot and its storage facilities.

Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, when Kyiv’s security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.

A separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district in the Volgograd region, regional authorities said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.

Bocharov did not disclose details of the damage or identify the facilities affected.

The Ukrainian General Staff said its troops hit the oil processing and pumping facility near the town of Kotovo in the Volgograd region, causing a fire. It said the facility handles processing, transportation and pumping of oil via pipelines to Russian oil refineries and its export infrastructure.

On June 1 Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery in Russia’s south had suspended oil processing since May 29 after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Reuters