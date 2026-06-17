EXPLAINER | Has Trump achieved his goals in the war with Iran?

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More than three months after the war began, with a preliminary peace deal in place, what has US President Donald Trump achieved?

Shortly after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, US President Donald Trump laid out a host of objectives, from destroying Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities to ensuring Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon.

More than three months later, with a preliminary peace deal in place, what has Trump achieved?

Missiles and drones

Before the war, Iran held the largest ballistic stockpile in the Middle East, with between 2,500 and 6,000 missiles of different types. Some were capable of reaching Israel, with ranges of up to 2,000km, and some carried cluster munition warheads that are harder to defend against.

Iran is also a major manufacturer of long-range drones, in particular the one-way Shahed drone that has been used by Russia against Ukraine and by Tehran.

Roughly one month into the war, US sources told Reuters one-third of the arsenal was destroyed, with another third likely damaged, destroyed or buried.

US admiral Brad Cooper told Congress on May 14 Iran’s ability to build and stockpile missiles and long-range drones had been set back by years. He said more than 1,500 missiles and 6,000 drones had been intercepted by the US and its allies during the conflict.

It is unclear how many missiles Iran has left, but the country has the ability to reach US allies, most recently on June 6 when it launched salvos at Kuwait and Bahrain, and June 7 when it fired missiles at Israel. Those countries said the attacks did no significant damage.

Conventional military

The US military said it has degraded Iran’s conventional military ability to project power in the region or threaten US operations.

Cooper told Congress the US military had destroyed 161 Iranian naval ships and knocked out 82% of its air defence systems. He said the Iranian air force, which flew up to 100 sorties daily before the war, now does not fly any missions.

Despite this, Iran was able to effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz through the duration of the conflict, bottling up merchant ships that transport one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply through the use of speedboats, mines, drones and missile boats.

Nuclear programme

Trump has repeatedly said his main goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran has consistently said it has no intention of building a bomb and its programme is for peaceful purposes.

However, the war has not significantly changed Iran’s nuclear capability. US intelligence last month estimated Iran would need less than a year to produce a nuclear weapon, the same timeline it laid out after the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran’s nuclear programme will be a central issue for negotiators once the framework deal is formally signed on Friday. Trump has said Iran’s enriched uranium must be taken out of the country, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said it must not be sent abroad, sources said.

Iranian proxies

Trump said on March 2 at the White House that Tehran cannot be allowed to continue to arm and fund the armed proxy groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen that Iran has relied on for decades to project power and harass enemies.

Iran has shown no willingness to halt its support for those groups since the start of the war, but US military and independent assessments have found Iran’s proxy network is much less effective than it used to be.

Much of this was under way before the war began. Israel killed top Hamas leaders and thousands of its fighters in Gaza after the October 7 2023 attack on its territory and killed many of the Hezbollah militia’s leadership in Lebanon. Iran also lost an important conduit for resupplying Hezbollah with the collapse of former president Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria in 2024. Sanctions and Iran’s economic woes also undercut its ability to fund the groups.

The groups have not played a major role in the war. Hamas has not attacked Israel from its Gaza enclave, while the Houthis have not significantly disrupted Red Sea shipping from Yemen.

Hezbollah joined the war on March 2 when it launched missiles and drones into Israel, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes and a ground invasion that have killed nearly 3,700 people and displaced 1.2-million in Lebanon. A total of 28 Israeli soldiers and four civilians have died in the conflict so far.

Cooper told Congress in May Iran no longer has the ability to reliably supply those groups with advanced weapons, though he did not specify what that meant.

Regime change

Trump encouraged Iranian protesters to overthrow their rulers before the war began and said supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death on February 28 was their “single greatest chance” to seize the government. On March 6, he said the war would only end with “unconditional surrender” from Iran, paired with a new, “acceptable” leader.

Though the war has failed to dislodge Iran’s theocratic government, Trump has claimed he has accomplished his goal because Khamenei has been replaced by his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump characterised the new leadership as “a new, and more reasonable, regime” on March 29.

Trump in recent weeks has refrained from repeating his calls for the toppling of Iranian leaders.

Reuters