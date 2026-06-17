WATCH | US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes, killing eight

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Smoke rises from a blackened part of Edwards Air Force Base after the crash of a US Air Force B-52 bomber aircraft in Edwards, California, on June 15 2026.

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on takeoff on Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, bursting into flames and killing all eight crew members aboard, Air Force officials said.

The eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft, built to carry a wide array of nuclear and conventional bombs, was on a routine test mission when it crashed on the runway at Edwards just after leaving the ground, Air Force Col James Hayes said at a media conference hours later.

A towering pall of black smoke billowing from the crash site was visible for miles immediately after the accident.

He said the “mixed crew” aboard the aircraft consisted of government civilians, government contractors and uniformed military personnel. Aerospace giant Boeing, which designed and built the plane, said two of its employees were among the dead.

The flight was intended to support a radar modernisation program, Hayes told reporters. The cause of the crash was unknown and under investigation, he added.

Air Force officials did not name the victims, saying they were still in the process of notifying their next of kin.

Aerial video footage of the crash scene, about 160km north of Los Angeles, showed a charred, smouldering patch of the desert floor larger than a football field as an emergency vehicle was seen driving along the site’s perimeter. From a distance, there were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.

Hayes said the crash was quickly “deemed to be unsurvivable”.

Because of damage to the runway, he said, “we’re grounding all operations at Edwards Air Force Base” through at least Tuesday, adding that no operations beyond the base would be suspended.

Edwards, a sprawling test flight facility established in the 1930s around a dry lake bed, occupies about 1,245km2 of the Mojave desert, making it the Air Force’s largest airfield. Its experimental aviation legacy includes:

the flight by Chuck Yeager in the Bell X-1 aircraft that broke the sound barrier in 1947;

test flights of the X-15 aircraft; and

the first landings of Nasa’s space shuttles.

Backbone of bomber force

The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range, subsonic aircraft built to carry almost 32,000kg of weapons and supplies, has long served as the backbone of the US crewed strategic bomber force, according to the military.

The swept-wing aircraft is capable of unleashing the widest range of weapons in the US inventory, from cluster bombs and gravity bombs to precision-guided missiles and nuclear warheads, at altitudes of up to 15,000m, according to an Air Force fact sheet. Its combat range extends almost 13,000km without refuelling.

Monday’s incident marked the first crash of a B-52 Stratofortress since the same type of bomber crashed on the island of Guam in May 2016, according to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, a Geneva-based organisation that collects global aviation accident data. All seven crew members aboard that aircraft survived.

Only H models of the B-52 remain in the Air Force inventory.

The aircraft involved in Monday’s crash was assigned to the 412th Test Wing, which is based at Edwards. Most B-52s are stationed in North Dakota and Louisiana.

Reuters