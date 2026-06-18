El Niño threatens 22 countries as UN appeals for aid

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Additional funding would allow the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme to expand support beyond the 1.2-million people already targeted.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WPF) have appealed for $202m (R3.32bn) to help protect 8.8-million people in 22 high-risk countries from the looming El Niño weather pattern.

Strong El Niño conditions in the second half of 2026 are predicted to increase the likelihood of drought, floods and storms across parts of Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean, the FAO and WFP said.

The 22 countries most at risk are Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Africa; Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Philippines and East Timor in Asia-Pacific; Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additional funding would allow the FAO and WFP to expand support beyond the 1.2-million people already targeted. Planned support includes cash transfers, climate-resilient seeds, livestock protection and flood control measures.

El Niño is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific caused by weakening trade winds. It occurs naturally every two to seven years and tends to last between nine and 12 months.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared the arrival of El Niño last week. It said the weather pattern was likely to intensify, with a 63% probability of a very strong or “super El Niño” heading into 2027.

Reuters