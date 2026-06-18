Kremlin says Europeans probably ‘pumped’ Trump with harmful ideas at G7 summit

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Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov says he believes Trump has been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine. File photo.

A top Kremlin aide says European leaders have probably pumped Donald Trump with harmful ideas at this week’s G7 summit but the US president is a strong leader who sticks to his own ideas.

Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit and that Moscow was still expecting a visit from Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, although no date for that has yet been set.

“One can presume that Trump was pumped with ... harmful ideas. We understand that the Europeans are exercising an unhelpful influence here,” Ushakov told Russian state TV.

“Trump is a strong politician and sticks to his views. He commented on some things and kept other things to himself. Let’s see how things develop.”

Zelensky and his European allies impressed upon Trump that they believed Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia. Ushakov said that was “categorically not true”.

Reuters