Ukraine hits Moscow refinery again as Zelensky seeks Trump’s support for peace deal

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Plumes of smoke and flames rise from an oil refinery in Moscow on June 18 2026 in this screengrab taken from a social media video.

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Ukrainian drones hit Moscow’s oil refinery for the second time this week while Russia fired missiles into Kyiv as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky sought support from the US and Europe to reach a peace deal.

Moscow downed more than five dozen drones on Thursday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, and a Reuters witness saw flames and plumes of smoke over the southeastern district of Kapotnya where the Moscow refinery is located.

Air defence forces continue to repel a massive attack. Several drones managed to reach the Moscow oil refinery. — Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin

“Air defence forces continue to repel a massive attack. Several drones managed to reach the Moscow oil refinery,” Sobyanin said, adding a shopping centre also suffered minor damage.

The attack is the second in a few days after a drone strike on Tuesday halted operations at the refinery, sources said, adding to widespread damage to Russian energy facilities and extending a fuel crisis deeper into the country.

Russia, the world’s third-biggest oil producer and a major oil and fuel exporter, is set to import fuel by sea this month as it seeks to manage a gasoline shortage after extensive Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries, according to industry sources.

In the surrounding Moscow region, a high-rise residential building, an industrial facility and private houses were also damaged in the drone attack, the regional governor said.

The Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow’s busiest, suspended flights and evacuated people, some seeking shelter in the parking area, the airport said in a statement. The restrictions were later lifted.

Ballistic missiles target Kyiv

Kyiv came under the second air attack this week as Russia unleashed ballistic missiles on the Ukrainian capital, city officials said.

The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over — Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration

“The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over,” Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said in a Telegram post early on Thursday, without details.

A Reuters witness heard explosions in Kyiv, and authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy said one person was killed in a drone attack. Air strike alerts were issued for most of Ukraine’s territory.

Earlier this week, a 1,000-year-old monastery that symbolises Ukraine’s spiritual and cultural heritage was badly damaged in a major attack by Russia that killed 10 people nationwide. The attack drew condemnation from European leaders.

Russia denied striking the monastery.

In other drone and missile strikes:

One person was killed in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, where most of the staff of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, Russia-appointed mayor Maksim Pukhov said on Telegram.

In Russia’s Belgorod border region, officials said a Ukrainian drone strike killed one man in his car.

On Wednesday, Moscow had accused Ukraine of attacking a bus carrying Belarusian children, an accusation Kyiv said was “false”.

In the southern Russian region of Rostov, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and caused a fire at two commercial facilities, officials said.

Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in the war that started with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelensky speaks to Trump

The fresh attacks came as Zelensky tried to increase pressure on Russia to negotiate an end to its four-year-long war.

Zelensky said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in France. He described it as a “co-ordinating conversation” to try to end the war.

Trump said on Wednesday Russia was losing more soldiers than Ukraine, after he suggested that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky seemed open to doing something about the war.

Putin had not discussed the possibility of a meeting with Zelensky during his latest phone call with Trump, the Kremlin said this week. Russia has said Ukraine was losing.

Reuters