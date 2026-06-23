Israel secretly sent Starlink receivers to Iranian protesters, says former leader

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Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said Starlink devices were smuggled into Iran to support anti-government protesters. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS

A former Israeli prime minister says Israel smuggled Starlink internet receivers into Iran to help anti-government protesters, though he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government failed to follow through on the plans.

Naftali Bennett, who served as prime minister in 2021 to 2022, told an audience at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday that he had initiated a “process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran tens of thousands of Starlink receptors that would allow continuity of the internet and social networks”.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, provides satellite internet connections.

Iran has previously accused Israel and the US of smuggling in the devices to undermine its security. Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

Unfortunately the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that. And when the protest happened, that infrastructure was not there. — Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett

Bennett said the devices were intended to enable protesters to co-ordinate and ultimately topple the Iranian government.

“Unfortunately the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that,” he said. “And when the protest happened, that infrastructure was not there.”

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to questions on Bennett’s remarks, and SpaceX was not available for comment outside US business hours.

Iranian authorities have shut down the public’s access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January and throughout the US-Israel war with Iran that began at the end of February.

Reuters has previously reported that some Iranians turned to Starlink during internet blackouts.

Bennett, leader of a right-wing party and one of several opposition politicians vying to replace Netanyahu in an election due by October, said that if he returned to office he would work to undermine Iran’s government with the aim of toppling it. That could include measures short of direct military attacks such as economic and industrial sabotage, he said.

Reuters