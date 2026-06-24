Second Australian state confirms bird flu case

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Australia has increased surveillance and testing after cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus were detected in two states. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Australian authorities ramped up surveillance and testing after a second state reported a case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, while neighbouring Papua New Guinea (PNG) suspended all poultry imports from the country.

South Australia state premier Peter Malinauskas said on Tuesday the state had confirmed a case after two dead sub-Antarctic seabirds and a pelican were found on Monday near Fowlers Bay, more than 1,200km east of Esperance in Western Australia, where the first two confirmed cases were reported.

Australia’s agricultural minister, Julie Collins, said there was currently no threat to humans.

“Chicken meat and eggs, as prepared normally, are perfectly safe to eat,” she said.

Ground-based surveillance and drone surveys are being carried out at sea lion breeding sites along South Australia’s west and far west coasts, while testing frequency has been increased in high-risk areas.

Western Australia on Tuesday said it expected to confirm a third case of the virus after 11 samples were sent for testing in the state, following dozens of reports of sick or dead birds.

The confirmed cases have prompted neighbouring Papua New Guinea to ban poultry meat and product imports from Australia, the department of agriculture said on Wednesday.

While Australian poultry meat is mainly grown for local consumption, Papua New Guinea is Australia’s largest export market, buying A$44m (about R503.6m) worth of goods in 2023.

The department said the ban was imposed despite the poultry sector remaining free of bird flu, adding that it was “actively engaging with PNG to resolve this issue”.

Until now, Australia had been the only continent without a confirmed mainland case, though the virus was detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island.

Chicken meat and eggs, as prepared normally, are perfectly safe to eat. — Julie Collins, Australia's minister of agriculture

Human infections remain rare, but the global spread of avian influenza has devastated flocks and disrupted the supply and pricing of poultry meat and eggs in many countries.

In its efforts to tackle bird flu, Australia has tightened farm biosecurity, increased testing of shorebirds, vaccinated vulnerable species and conducted response simulations.

Reuters