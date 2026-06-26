World

US-Iran accord grants UN nuclear inspectors site access

IAEA chief says access is vital as talks hinge on sanctions relief

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The IAEA chief has announced inspector access to Iran’s nuclear sites under the new US-Iran agreement. Picture: (Elisabeth Mandl)

The interim US-Iran peace accord gives inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog access to Iran, the agency’s chief said on Friday, after Tehran indicated that key sites would remain off-limits until a final deal with Washington is reached and sanctions are lifted.

“There is an agreement, and to comply with that agreement, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] will have to have access and inspect,” the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, said at a news conference in Japan. “We hope to be there soon.”

Reuters

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