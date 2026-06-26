US-Iran accord grants UN nuclear inspectors site access

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The IAEA chief has announced inspector access to Iran’s nuclear sites under the new US-Iran agreement. Picture:

The interim US-Iran peace accord gives inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog access to Iran, the agency’s chief said on Friday, after Tehran indicated that key sites would remain off-limits until a final deal with Washington is reached and sanctions are lifted.

“There is an agreement, and to comply with that agreement, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] will have to have access and inspect,” the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, said at a news conference in Japan. “We hope to be there soon.”

Reuters