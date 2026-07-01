Trump reports more than $1.4bn in income from crypto ventures

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US President Donald Trump reported almost $800m in income from World Liberty Financial and $635m from Trump meme coin sales. Picture: Reuters

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US President Donald Trump reported more than $1.4bn (R22.98bn) in income from his family’s crypto ventures last year, showing how he derives most of his income from digital assets that have benefited from his policies, according to a review of his latest financial disclosures on Tuesday.

The filings, his annual disclosure for 2025 with the US office of government ethics, disclosed his companies received almost $800m (R13.12bn) from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he and his sons co-founded.

That income, which the president splits with family members, included more than $520m (R8.53bn) from sales of crypto tokens and more than $250m (R4.1bn) from the sale of interests in the World Liberty business.

Trump reported another $635m (R10.42bn) from the sale of his Trump meme coins.

The news underlines how crypto has transformed the president’s fortunes. In his disclosure a year ago, for example, the president reported $57.3m (R940.3m) from token sales at World Liberty, which then leaped nine-fold in this year’s filing.

Every president in the post-Watergate era has managed his finances as though he were subject to conflicts of interest. With Trump, those norms are totally out the window — Don Fox, former acting head of the federal ethics office

Reuters recently estimated the Trump family has made at least $2.3bn (R37.75bn) from crypto-related projects since Trump returned to the White House in 2025.

On taking office, Trump began to put in place policies and initiatives the industry saw as beneficial, from implementing federal rules for stablecoins to dialling back policing of the industry by the US justice department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For 2025, the president also reported more than $80m in income from settlements with media companies and $52m in income from his company licensing his name to overseas property developers, driven principally by deals with Middle East partners.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: “Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the US the crypto capital of the world through executive actions.

“All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people, and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

While the White House has previously said the president’s business interests are overseen by his children, the president remains the beneficiary of the assets in the trust that ultimately receives the income.

New wealth driven by crypto

Though crypto is by far the largest driver of income for Trump, his traditional businesses, in particular golf courses and resorts, continued to bring in millions.

Trump reported a 15% rise in revenue at his golf and resort facilities to just over $500m in 2025. The strongest increases were at clubs where the president has spent considerable time since his 2025 inauguration.

Revenue at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which Trump dubbed the Winter White House, soared to $77m from $50m in 2024, while revenue at his golf club in nearby West Palm Beach jumped 27%. Revenue fell at Trump’s Los Angeles course last year.

Trump hosted winners of his second annual meme coin contest at Mar-a-Lago in April. His income from his real estate interests, the business in which he made his name, had less spectacular growth. He reported income from a dozen significant commercial real estate ventures, mainly interests in buildings he built or acquired decades ago. The filing doesn’t give specific rent figures for properties such as Trump Tower in New York but rather income ranges. For most, the income range in 2025 was the same or lower than Trump reported a decade before.

A spokesperson for the Trump family business, The Trump Organisation, said: “The breadth and depth of this filing further underscores our commitment to transparency. At nearly 1,000 pages, it represents one of the most comprehensive financial disclosure reports ever submitted and demonstrates a level of financial transparency unmatched in presidential history.”

All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people, and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade — White House spokesperson Anna Kelly

A spokesperson for World Liberty Financial declined to comment.

Don Fox, former acting head of the federal ethics office, which oversees ethics regulations for federal workers and reviews financial disclosures, including Trump’s, said presidents and vice presidents are exempted from the ethics laws that prohibit conflicts of interest among executive branch employees.

“Every president in the post-Watergate era has managed his finances as though he were subject to conflicts of interest,” said Fox. “With Trump, those norms are totally out the window.

“He makes the case better than anyone that it’s time for additional ethics reforms. I think in terms of legislation, one thing that could be done would be to limit the types of investments he and the vice president can hold.”

Reuters