Two people die from suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico

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Two people died from suffocation as thousands of fans crowded Mexico City streets during 2026 Fifa World Cup celebrations, the capital’s health secretariat said in the early hours on Wednesday.

After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed — Mexican health authority

The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.

“After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed,” the health authority said on social media.

Reuters