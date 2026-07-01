US military deploys more than 900 personnel to Venezuela for earthquake response

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rescue workers search the ruins of a collapsed building after last week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, where the US military is supporting humanitarian relief efforts. Picture: via Reuters

Story audio is generated using AI

The US military has established a robust footprint of US forces in and around Venezuela to support relief operations, with more than 900 personnel inside the country and about 800 in the Caribbean hubs Puerto Rico and Curaçao, the top US general for Latin America told Reuters.

Gen Francis Donovan, commander of US southern command, said US forces had participated in search-and-rescue operations, helped get the Caracas airport up and running and mobilised air and naval assets to allow for the arrival of humanitarian relief after last week’s devastating earthquakes.

He said the US military had also deployed four or five MQ-9 Reaper drones over Venezuela, which, along with a fusion cell in Miami, are bolstering the intelligence picture for Venezuelan authorities.

“We’re using some of the same assets we might use to track hemispheric threats to ensure roads are open and ensure we know where the damaged buildings are,” Donovan said, adding some of the insights may sometimes be harder for Venezuelan authorities to see “from the ground level”.

It is a remarkable turn of events for the US military, which on January 3 carried out a raid to grab Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and fly him to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges. Maduro denies any wrongdoing.

There’s no talk about staying. This is what we do [in relief operations]. We leave when we’re done. — Gen Francis Donovan, commander of US southern command

In the past month, the US military carried out a strike that killed the leader of the Venezuelan ‌prison gang Tren de Aragua, an action taken in co-ordination with Venezuelan authorities.

“January is not that long ago. Think about how this relationship has transitioned,” Donovan said.

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart last Wednesday, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble.

Emergency services work at a collapsed building after earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25 2026. Picture: Reuters (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

With chances of survival narrowing by the hour, Venezuela’s legislature head Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday only one survivor, a three-year-old child, had been rescued during the sixth day of rescue efforts. The efforts are ongoing.

Donovan said US marines were the first US personnel on the ground helping rescuers dig through rubble to find survivors. The US military helped fly in civilians, including rescuers from Fairfax, Virginia, who published a video over the weekend of a rescue of a mother and her nine-month-old baby.

The broader operation is logistics-heavy, he said, focusing on helping ensure life-saving international aid doesn’t pile up at entry points.

“Because that’s where these events can sometimes go sideways. You bring in too much material and you don’t have the logistics behind it to move [the aid] to the affected areas,” Donovan said.

Venezuela’s government has faced criticism for failing to move earlier to send in heavy equipment and search-and-rescue teams, leaving residents on their own, using their hands, shovels and ropes as they scrambled to find relatives in the crucial first days after the disaster.

We’re using some of the same assets we might use to track hemispheric threats [to] ensure roads are open and ensure we know where the damaged buildings are — US Gen Francis Donovan

By Saturday, state TV showed heavy construction equipment sorting through crushed brick and concrete in some places. Residents said foreign rescue teams had helped them pull out bodies.

Asked about frustrations in Venezuela about the government’s response, Donovan was cautious but acknowledged Caracas was grappling with previous decades of poor leadership that had “basically ruined the infrastructure of the nation”.

Reported shortages of medicine and hospital staff can compound frustrations, he said.

January 3 is not that long ago. Think about how this relationship has transitioned. — Gen Francis Donovan

Donovan declined to speculate how long the US military’s mission in Venezuela would last, deferring to the US state department, which is leading the broader US relief mission. But he said the US military wasn’t preparing for an enduring mission on the ground with the troops sent in to aid relief efforts.

“There’s no talk about staying,” Donovan said. “This is what we do [in relief operations]. We leave when we’re done.”

Donovan voiced hope US efforts could build stronger US military ties with Venezuela.

“If this opens the door for a better mil-to-mil relationship, absolutely, we’ll be ready to move forward,” he said.

Reuters