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Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Reuters Agency

Reuters

France’s weather office said there could be another wave of extremely hot weather next week. Picture: Reuters (Abdul Saboor)

Firefighters were battling to bring a wildfire in the Aude region of southern France under control on Thursday as the country grappled with the effects of Europe’s recent heatwave.

The local administration for the Aude area, near the border with Spain, wrote on X that weather conditions remained unfavourable because of high winds which risked fanning the flames.

Another wildfire had been brought under control in the Lancon area of southern France, the local fire brigade said.

France’s weather office said there could be another wave of extremely hot weather next week.

Reuters

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