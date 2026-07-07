Monaco bombing suspect shot dead in Ukraine

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Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska has been named as a suspect in connection with a blast that injured three people in Monaco on Monday.

The body of a woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco last week that targeted a sanctioned Ukrainian-born businessman has been found in Ukraine, and two men have been arrested in connection with her murder, authorities said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said a serving employee of Ukraine’s military intelligence service and a former police officer had been detained on suspicion of the killing of Anastasiia Berezovska.

The body of Berezovska, a Ukrainian citizen who was wanted by Interpol for the June 29 bombing, was found with gunshot wounds to the head and pistol cartridges nearby, the prosecutor general said in a statement on Telegram.

The two men had communicated with Berezovska after she returned to Ukraine on July 1 and had made repeated transfers to her crypto and bank accounts, the statement said.

The HUR employee confessed to killing Berezovska with the other defendant and said he had acted without the knowledge of his superiors in the military intelligence services, the prosecutor general’s office said.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of committing murder and are also believed to be involved in the Monaco bombing.

During a search of the home of the former law enforcement officer, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was discovered, it added.

Businessman sanctioned by Ukraine

Ukrainian-born property developer Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in last Monday’s bomb attack, sources said.

Yermolaiev, who took Cypriot nationality seven years ago, was placed under sanctions by Ukraine in 2023 after Russia’s invasion the previous year.

Ukrainian media reported the sanctions were a response to Yermolaiev’s alleged business activities in Russian-occupied Crimea. Yermolaiev has denied doing business in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Berezovska was wanted by authorities in Monaco on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

Monaco’s deputy prosecutor said last week that the attacker had left the principality on foot for nearby France and then fled by car to Germany via several European countries, including Italy.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier on Tuesday that Berezovska’s body was found near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv close to 11pm local time (8pm GMT) on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies are working to identify those who ordered the attack in Monaco and any other individuals involved in the case, the statement said. All information held by the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies has been shared with Monaco authorities, it added.

Reuters