EU aviation agency tells operators to avoid Iran, Iraq and Lebanon airspaces until August 31

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The EU Aviation Safety Agency said should the existing truce break down, Iranian airspace was likely to be exposed to 'imminent threats'. File photo

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The EU Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) said on Wednesday airlines should not operate within the airspaces of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon amid ongoing tensions and the potential for further military action as the US and Iran exchanged fresh attacks.

The Easa said its bulletin for the airspaces of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon was valid until August 31.

The agency said it had withdrawn its previous bulletin that had asked airlines to exercise caution when operating within the airspaces of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

It was not immediately clear if Easa would issue a new advisory for those nations.

The agency’s latest advisory comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday. The attacks followed a wave of US military strikes on Iran after tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump had said on Monday the US would either reach a deal with Iran or “finish the job”, renewing his threat of military action.

Easa said the implementation of the US-Iran ceasefire remained fragile, and its advisory decision was based on “ongoing high level of tensions and the potential for further military action”.

The European agency said should the existing truce break down, Iranian airspace was likely to be exposed to “imminent threats”.