Nato leaders meet in Ankara as US ceasefire with Iran teeters

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US President Donald Trump met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Bestepe presidential compound in Ankara on July 7 2026.

Nato’s European leaders aim to convince US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to recommit to the military alliance at a summit in Ankara after Trump revived disputes over the Iran war and Greenland and launched a new wave of strikes on Iran.

On arriving in the Turkish capital on Tuesday, Trump took swipes at allies for not standing by the US on the Iran war and said he might have boycotted the meeting had it not been for his friendship with the host, President Tayyip Erdogan.

The US then unleashed new military strikes on Iran and revoked a licence allowing Iran to sell oil in response to attacks on three tankers. It was the latest blow to a fragile ceasefire agreement in a war that is deeply unpopular in Europe.

US attacks on Iran ‘absolutely necessary’: Rutte

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte defended the new US strikes as “absolutely necessary” and played down Trump’s disappointment with allies as “isolated cases”.

“When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react,” Rutte told reporters before the summit.

Nato on Tuesday had sought to demonstrate that its European members were heeding Trump’s calls to spend more on their own defence and rely less on the US by unveiling a raft of arms deals worth at least $50bn (R816.17bn).

Trump, who has harshly criticised Nato during his first and second terms in office, said he was “very disappointed” with the alliance and the US was not “treated well” during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“Why are we spending hundreds of billions and they’re not there for us? We’ve always been there for them,” Trump said in an appearance on Tuesday alongside Erdogan.

Trump has accused European nations of failing to let US forces use their airspace and bases in their territories during the war.

European officials have said they largely honoured their commitments to US forces, despite not having been consulted about a conflict that roiled their economies.

Trump targets former ally Meloni

In recent weeks Trump has singled out Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, formerly a close ally, for criticism.

On Tuesday he said his relationship with Meloni “became a little bad because she refused to help us” with Iran while also describing her as a “nice person”.

Italian officials have sought in recent days to draw a line under the spat.

Trump also said Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato member Denmark, should be controlled by the US.

Such assertions have long strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding Nato members, and more broadly US ties with Europe.

“We are ready to defend every inch of Nato, including our own territory. Of course we will defend the kingdom of Denmark,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Ankara, reiterating Greenland was not for sale.

“One of the reasons why we built Nato many, many years ago is if anything happens to one of us, then everybody should stand up for each other,” she said.

Affirmed commitment to collective defence

The 32 Nato leaders met for a dinner on Tuesday night, but the main session of their summit takes place on Wednesday.

Ambassadors from all Nato members have approved a summit declaration that affirms an “ironclad commitment” to collective defence. The declaration will only be issued after it has been endorsed by the leaders.

The Trump administration has pressed Europeans to boost defence spending and take on primary responsibility for the conventional defence of Europe as it seeks to shift its military focus to the Indo-Pacific.

The US has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe, cut the forces it assigns to Nato’s defence plans — including an aircraft carrier, refuelling aircraft, fighter jets and drones — and launched a six-month review of its military presence on the continent.

European leaders said they are working to take on more responsibility for the continent’s security but want a predictable and orderly transition to avoid gaps in their defences that could be exploited by Russia.

European officials have said they hope Trump’s regard for Erdogan and his good relationship with Rutte would help smooth over tensions at the summit.

Reuters