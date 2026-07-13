Corruption probe prompts shake-up in Ukraine leadership

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as part of a broader government reshuffle aimed at implementing an updated political strategy. Picture: Reuters

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he planned to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after only a year in office, triggering the resignation of the government.

Zelensky did not specify who he would ask to lead the government or what Svyrydenko’s new position would be but added there would also be changes among the heads of law enforcement agencies.

He said the changes were needed to “ensure the implementation of an updated political strategy” but gave no further details.

“I am grateful to Yulia for her clear, steady, and effective work as prime minister and for her years of productive service on Ukraine’s team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner,” Zelenskiy said on X.

“I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the government of Ukraine.”

Ukraine dealing with corruption scandals

Svyrydenko, an economist, was appointed in July 2025 after a year as deputy head of Zelensky’s office and then four years as deputy prime minister responsible for economic development and trade.

Zelensky also did not explain the reasons for the proposed changes among law enforcement leaders.

I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the government of Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Over the past year, Ukraine has been shaken by its largest corruption scandal, which led to the resignation of the influential head of the presidential administration.

The so-called Midas case, which authorities say involved a $100m (R1.63bn) kickback scheme at the state nuclear power company Energoatom, has engulfed figures close to Zelensky and cast a shadow over the government at a time when Kyiv wants to show Western allies that it can tackle high-level corruption.

Authorities have accused Timur Mindich, Zelensky’s former business partner, of leading the kickback scheme and also named Zelensky’s former chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a suspect. Both have denied wrongdoing.

Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister’s resignation needs the approval of parliament and entails the resignation of the entire government.

MPs say possible successors include Svyrydenko’s predecessor, energy minister Denys Shmyhal; defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov; and Serhiy Koretskyi, head of the state energy company, Naftogaz.

Well-informed opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said Koretskyi had the strongest chance of being nominated as the new head of government and that Svyrydenko was likely to take up the post of ambassador to the US.

Olga Stefanishyna, who was appointed last August, is currently the ambassador to Washington.

Reuters