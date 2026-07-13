Heavy floods submerge roads, vehicles in northern China

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Floodwaters have inundated parts of northern and northeastern China, causing widespread disruption and prompting emergency measures. Picture:

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Severe flooding in China’s northern Hebei province and northeastern Liaoning province submerged roads and swept away cars, while people swam and paddle-boarded along neighbourhood streets, videos on social media showed.

Water levels rose to more than 2m on roads in Kuancheng, a county in Hebei, according to a resident’s account broadcast by local official media.

Kuancheng is home to about 240,000 people and is located on the banks of the Luan River.

Several cars were filmed crashing into each other in Kuancheng as they bobbed up and down a waterlogged road before being carried away by the strength of the current.

During a red alert for heavy rain, all work stoppages, business closures and gatherings must be fully implemented — Hebei authorities

The floods came after Typhoon Bavi, the most powerful storm to strike mainland China this year, brought heavy rain to the eastern coast and violent winds to the area’s densely populated cities, testing the country’s ability to cope with extreme weather.

Authorities warned the storm would dump torrential rain across the provinces of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, compounding flood risks in areas that had been soaked by earlier downpours.

About 1,800 villagers in Kuancheng were stranded, state broadcaster CCTV reported, while authorities said relocating and resettling residents was their top priority. In Liaoning, authorities raised the red alert for flash floods, warning of very high risks.

A toppled metal structure after strong winds brought by Typhoon Bavi near Wenzhou, Zhejiang province on July 12 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Go Nakamura (Go Nakamura)

“During a red alert for heavy rain, all work stoppages, business closures and gatherings must be fully implemented,” Hebei authorities said in a statement on WeChat.

Videos on RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, showed a person swimming backstroke down a road in Shenyang, Liaoning, which had rows of parked cars with only the tops of the vehicles visible above the water. Another clip on RedNote showed someone standing on a paddleboard to navigate the flooded streets.

Many train services in Shenyang have been suspended, China Railway said on Monday, with more than 30 railway sections affected.

Schools have also been closed across many areas, including the northeastern province of Jilin.

Some areas in northeastern China will experience thunderstorms or hailstorms of force 8 or above, CCTV reported, citing the country’s Central Meteorological Observatory.

“In some areas of central and northern Jiangsu, thunderstorm winds of level 10 or above will occur, with maximum winds reaching force 11 or above, and tornadoes may occur locally,” it said. Force 11 winds can reach speeds of up to 117km/h.

At least 46 rivers nationwide are experiencing flooding above warning levels, CCTV reported, citing China’s ministry of water resources.

Reuters