UK approval for China’s mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

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Royal Mint Court in London, the proposed site of China's new embassy. The UK government's approval of the redevelopment is being challenged in the high court. Picture:

Britain’s approval for China to build a vast embassy in London was challenged in court on Tuesday as a group of local residents argued that officials failed to consider the impact on protests and potential targeting of dissidents.

China’s plans to build an embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first visit by a British leader since 2018.

The decision was taken with a view to improving ties with Beijing despite British and US politicians warning that it could be used as a base for spying. Britain’s intelligence agencies said any threat could be mitigated.

Residents argue that officials failed to take into account the risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be used to monitor and intimidate Chinese dissidents.

The Chinese embassy in London, which has previously vehemently denied allegations of espionage activities, did not immediately comment.

The case at London’s high court is being brought by the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association (RMCRA), representing a group of families and businesses who live in and operate from leasehold properties built at Royal Mint Court.

The RMCRA’s lawyers said in court filings that ministers should have taken steps to prevent the property becoming a major base for “transnational repression”.

They also argue that conditions imposed on the new embassy cannot be enforced, as diplomatic premises are protected, citing a 2022 incident when a protester was beaten and dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and an earlier breach of planning law at the consulate in Belfast.

But lawyers representing Britain’s housing minister, Steve Reed, said the RMCRA was simply trying to re-run arguments which were properly considered when approving the embassy.

The case comes amid concerns about alleged Chinese espionage after two dual Chinese-British nationals were convicted in May of spying on Hong Kong dissidents and jailed last month.

The Chinese embassy in London has vehemently denied the allegations, previously describing the convictions as “a political move of abusing the law” and warnings of an espionage threat as “malicious slander”.

Reuters