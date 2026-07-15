Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest blaze near Paris, two arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest during a heatwave affecting a large part of the country in Noisy-sur-Ecole on July 14 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

One of the people arrested on suspicion of having started the fire in a historic forest near Paris was a volunteer firefighter who confessed on Tuesday, French media said, quoting the local prosecutor, while fire brigades continued to battle the blaze near one of France’s best-known royal palaces.

In addition to the volunteer firefighter in Fontainebleau, who admitted to “setting fire to twigs with a lighter and gasoline”, a second suspect admitted to “accidentally starting a fire by throwing away his cigarette”, prosecutor Diane Ngomsik told French media.

The two men, born in 2007, had no prior criminal record, the prosecutor was quoted as saying.

A local official, prefect Pierre Ory, said two blazes around the Fontainebleau forest were raging but had been “contained”, with the main blaze burning 1,600ha and another one nearby 450ha.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday the fire was a few kilometres away from the Palace of Fontainebleau, which explained the deployment of considerable resources, including water-carrying planes and helicopters.

We’ll probably have a record year. We expected this with the major drought. — Laurent Nunez, French interior minister

The forest around the palace, which 16th-century King Francis I turned into a symbol of French power, served as a royal hunting ground for centuries. It later became a celebrated subject for Impressionist painters.

On Monday, for the first time, Canadair aircraft skimmed the River Seine to fill their tanks, attempting to contain a blaze that turned the sky black.

Only 70km from Paris, the fire forced the closure of the A6 highway linking the capital with Lyon and the south. Smaller fires in the area also disrupted high-speed train services.

As many as 900 people were evacuated from their homes.

Firefighters respond to a wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest near Paris, where hundreds of personnel have been deployed to contain the blaze. Picture: (Stephane Mahe)

Nunez said the Fontainebleau blaze is contributing to what will likely be a historic year for fires in France, with 32,000ha burnt already this year, more than the total in 2025.

“We’ll probably have a record year,” he said. “We expected this with the major drought.”

Europe is enduring its third heatwave of the summer, with tinder-dry vegetation and high temperatures fuelling blazes from the Iberian Peninsula to France. Many scientists said climate change is making wildfires more frequent and difficult to combat.

Nunez said 59 people have been arrested across France on suspicion of starting fires across the country. Around half were adults and half minors, with some repeat offenders, he said.

Reuters