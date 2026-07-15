Twenty-two charged in Brazil with money laundering for crime gangs

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Local media, including CNN Brasil and news portal G1, reported that the group was suspected of laundering money for three different criminal gangs.

Rio de Janeiro prosecutors have charged 22 people with operating a sophisticated money-laundering network for Brazilian criminal groups, authorities said on Wednesday as police carried out raids across the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

The Organised Crime Special Action Group said the network had moved millions of reais through recently established shell companies, using techniques such as structured deposits and the recruitment of accountants to disguise the origin of illicit funds.

Local media, including CNN Brasil and news portal G1, reported that the group was suspected of laundering money for three different criminal gangs.

Asked about the reports, the public prosecutor’s office said the probe was continuing under seal with the aim of identifying other suspects.

Prosecutors said the suspects included Lebanese nationals. — Reuters

Reuters