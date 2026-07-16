Brazil’s coffee and beef are safe from new Trump tariffs — almost everything else is not

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A view of containers and ships at the Port of Santos in Brazil, before the US implementation of new tariffs on Brazilian goods. Picture: Reuters/

The US will impose a 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil starting on July 22, the US trade representative’s office said on Wednesday, the first action under the Trump administration’s new tariff strategy that could eventually affect dozens of countries.

The new programme, launched after the US Supreme Court tore down the centrepiece of Trump’s tariff system earlier this year, is based on investigations into unfair trade practices under section 301 of the US Trade Act.

Extensive negotiations with Brazil over the past year have not resolved these issues, but we remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil. — US trade representative Jamieson Greer

Close to 80 trade investigations have been opened by the USTR office and a new wave of tariffs could be imposed on dozens of countries, including China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a proposal by the Trump administration in June to impose a punitive tariff of 25% on many imports from Brazil, after deciding its practices were unfair regarding a range of issues, from digital trade to illegal deforestation.

“Extensive negotiations with Brazil over the past year have not resolved these issues, but we remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation,” US trade representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the US’s decision was without any justification.

Brazil would immediately begin proceedings to invoke instruments provided for under the “reciprocity law” and revisit the matter within the framework of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, he said on X.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who was accused by Lula of being anti-Latin America when the US tariffs were proposed in June, blamed the Brazilian president and said, “Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith.

“For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that,” Rubio said in a strongly worded post on X.

Coffee, beef, pig iron and aircraft exempted

The tariffs would apply to thousands of Brazilian imports, including sugar, agricultural machinery, apparel, electrical machinery, paper and steel.

The US said it would exempt all the products proposed for exemption in the June notice, except high-purity dissolving pulp and non-pharmaceutical applications of certain products.

For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that. — US secretary of state Marco Rubio

The exemptions include ​beef, coffee, rare earths, energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts.

The US also added organic honey, pig iron, unflavoured instant coffee and some other products to the list of exemptions on Wednesday.

The investigation into Brazil, opened last July, cited several alleged unfair practices, including illegal deforestation and Brazil’s instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies.

Brazil vehemently rejected all the allegations.

Brazil has also been included in a separate section 301 investigation by the USTR, due to conclude on July 24, into connections to forced labour in the supply chains of dozens of countries.

The probe is expected to result in an additional 12.5% tariff, bringing the total burden for Brazilian products to 37.5%.

Reuters