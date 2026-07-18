Massive fire destroys 100 homes in Norway and forces hundreds to evacuate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke rises over terraced houses on fire in the Krokstadelva village in Drammen, Norway, on Friday. Picture:

A major fire in southern Norway destroyed more than 100 homes on Friday and forced hundreds of people to evacuate the area, according to police and the country’s public broadcaster.

The blaze started in a townhouse in the city of Drammen at about 3.30pm, police said. It then spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters continued their efforts Saturday morning to bring the blaze under control.

NRK, Norway’s public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation centre.

No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Drammen is about 34km southwest of Oslo.

AP