Floods, landslides kill at least 25 people in northern India

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People gather beside vehicles swept into piles by flash floods in Rajouri, Indian-administered Kashmir, after torrential monsoon rain triggered deadly flooding and landslides in northern India. Picture: Reuters

At least 25 people died in floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in northern and northeastern India over the weekend, officials said on Monday, with more rain predicted over the next few days.

A house damaged by flash flooding in Poonch, Indian-administered Kashmir, as relentless monsoon rains continue to batter northern India. Picture: Reuters (Stringer)

At least 15 people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in the Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts of Indian-administered Kashmir, while several others were reported missing, a senior police official said.

In the northeastern state of Nagaland, landslides triggered by persistent rain killed nine people, and rescue teams have recovered four bodies, a senior district official told Reuters.

In the neighbouring state of Assam, one person died on Sunday in floods, the state disaster management body said. More than 57,000 people in seven districts of the state have been affected by torrential rain.

“Active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over northwest, east and northeast India during the next six to seven days,” India’s weather office said in a post on social media website X.

In the neighbouring Himalayan nation of Nepal, 27 people have been killed, one remains missing and 69 people have been injured in floods, landslides, heavy rain and lightning strikes since the monsoon began in mid-June, the national disaster risk reduction and management authority said.

Several highways, including the one linking the national capital, Kathmandu, with southern plains, have been blocked due to debris dumped after landslides, police said on Monday.

Nepal’s weather department forecast light to moderate rainfall across much of the Himalayan nation on Monday, with heavy rain expected at isolated locations in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

Reuters