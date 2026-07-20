Putin meets North Korean foreign minister in latest high-level diplomacy

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Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 19 2026. Picture:

Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korea’s foreign minister and thanked Pyongyang for supporting his war against Ukraine in the latest high-level diplomacy between the countries, Russian state media reported.

The visit by North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui comes without an obvious occasion, such as a multilateral diplomatic event or state anniversary, and has raised speculation she may be co-ordinating a visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korean state media said Choe departed for Russia on Saturday at the invitation of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, but has yet to comment on the purpose of her visit.

Yoon Min Ho, spokesperson for South Korea’s unification ministry, which handles affairs related to North Korea, said on Monday Seoul was closely monitoring the meetings, but declined to assess whether Moscow and Pyongyang were discussing another summit between their leaders.

Russia’s Tass news agency said during his meeting with Choe at the Kremlin on Sunday Putin praised the countries’ bilateral relations and reiterated his “gratitude to the North Korean leadership and people” for supporting his military operations against Ukraine. Choe told Putin that Kim remains committed to the “comprehensive development” of relations with Russia, Tass said.

Kim travelled to Russia’s Far East for summits with Putin in 2019 and 2023. Putin invited Kim to visit Russia again during their summit in Pyongyang in June 2024, where the leaders signed a strategic partnership agreement pledging mutual aid if either country faces aggression.

Kim in recent years has made Russia the priority of his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and huge supplies of weapons to support Putin’s war in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for economic aid and technology transfers that some experts said are helping advance North Korea’s military capabilities.

The North Korean leader has also been seeking stronger ties with China, including hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit in Pyongyang in June, as he embraces the idea of a “new Cold War” and projecting Pyongyang as part of a united front against Washington.

Choe’s visit to Moscow came shortly after North Korea and China exchanged high-level visits, with North Korean cabinet premier Pak Thae Song, Kim’s top economic official, meeting Xi in Beijing and Wang Huning, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee, visiting Kim in Pyongyang this month.

Kim has suspended all meaningful dialogue with the US and South Korea since the collapse of his nuclear diplomacy with US President Donald Trump in 2019. He has used Russia’s war on Ukraine as a distraction to accelerate the advancement of his nuclear weapons and missile programme, while demanding Washington abandon its calls for North Korea’s nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.

AP